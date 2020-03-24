Real Estate Rumors: CenterPoint, Kaufman, Javier Cervera

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties has purchased a logistics site close to Miami International Airport for $29.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 3200 N.W. 67th Ave., which has 17.1 acres, and the seller is Florida East Coast Industries, the journal said. A venture of real estate firm Kaufman Organization and AXA Investment Managers has closed a $48.5 million purchase of an office building in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 56 W. 22nd St., which has 67,000 square feet, and the seller is the Blum family, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS