Loan Customers' Attys Seek $8M In Fees From Experian Deal

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a class of more than 56,000 payday loan customers who say Experian jeopardized their credit history when it reported debts on disputed loans are seeking $8 million in attorney fees from the $24 million settlement reached with the credit agency last year. The request is fair, reasonable and appropriate given the $24 million deal, one of the largest in Fair Credit Reporting Act history, according to the motion filed in California federal court Monday. The fund will compensate class members for claims arising out of Experian Information Solutions Inc.'s reporting of delinquent loan accounts. “By every objective measure this...

