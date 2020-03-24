Texas Judge Told To Toss $2.1M Whistleblower Atty Fee Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Law firm Morgan Verkamp LLC has urged a Texas federal court to throw out a $2.1 million referral fee claim from personal injury firm Danziger & De Llano LLP, arguing that the type of “payment-for referral-only” fee the Danziger firm wants isn’t permitted in Texas. On Monday, Ohio-based Morgan Verkamp urged U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett to dismiss the lawsuit Dallas-based Danziger & De Llano brought against it in January — minutes after the Third Circuit affirmed a ruling that Pennsylvania courts didn’t have authority to hear the dispute. Morgan Verkamp argued that Danziger & De Llano did no work on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS