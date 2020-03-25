NJ Appeals Court Sides With City On Industrial Land Value

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court has rejected an industrial property owner's appeal of a city's valuation of the property, saying the owner's witness had failed to prove that the valuation should be lowered for tax purposes. In a decision issued Tuesday, the appeals court said the tax court had correctly upheld the city of Paterson’s higher valuations for the property owned by United Development of America LLC, which would result in a higher property tax than the lower valuation figure put forward by the company’s expert witness. The tax court had accepted Paterson’s valuation of $2.35 million for 2014 and $1.25...

