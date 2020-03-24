NY Village Can't Try To Shut Down Cayuga Tribe's Bingo

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge handed a win Tuesday to the Cayuga Nation in its suit over the right to operate an electronic bingo hall, ruling that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act blocked the village of Union Springs from enforcing its anti-gaming ordinance against the tribe. The Cayuga tribe and Union Springs have been locked in litigation since 2003 over the tribe's gaming plans in the village, with the tribe arguing in the current suit that it has jurisdiction over the Lakeside Entertainment facility's site under a 1794 treaty, and the village claiming the tribe lost its authority there. U.S. District...

