Comcast Asks 7th Circ. To Revisit Antitrust Suit Over Ad Sales

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Comcast has asked the Seventh Circuit for a rehearing after an appellate panel revived a $160 million suit accusing the cable giant of monopolizing local advertising markets, saying the ruling takes the wrong approach to deciding when companies have a duty to deal with rivals. Comcast filed a petition Monday seeking a rehearing or rehearing en banc following a February ruling that revived an antitrust suit being brought by ad sales management company Viamedia. The panel's ruling would ask a jury to balance the alleged harm from Comcast refusing to deal with Viamedia against the cable company's argument that the refusal...

