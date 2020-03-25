Disney Heir Says Judge Violated ADA By Appointing Guardian

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A grandchild and heir of the late Walt Disney has contended that a California judge violated a federal disability law by appointing a legal guardian to temporarily manage his financial interests, based on the judge's mistaken belief that the heir may have Down syndrome. Bradford D. Lund, the subject of years of litigation over whether he has "limited intellectual abilities" that would impede his ability to manage his own financial affairs, has amended his February complaint against Judge David J. Cowan and Los Angeles County Superior Court by adding the claim that they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Lund contends...

