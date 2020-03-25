Telescope Co. Seeks Fees From Chinese Foe, Sheppard Mullin

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Orion Telescopes & Binoculars wants a California federal court to force a Chinese telescope maker and its U.S. counsel at Sheppard Mullin to cough up nearly $29,000 in legal fees after the firm was unable to police its client’s “untruthful responses” in the antitrust case. Orion, known as Optronic Technologies Inc., is trying to collect on a $50.4 million judgment won against Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. after it accused the Chinese company of conspiring with other telescope makers to fix prices in the consumer telescope market. But Ningbo Sunny has allegedly stymied those collection efforts, culminating in a sanctions order...

