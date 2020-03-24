‘Over The Rainbow' Writer’s Estate Drops Suit Against Apple

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The son and estate of renowned Broadway and film composer Harold Arlen have dropped a suit claiming that Apple sold and streamed illegal versions of “Over the Rainbow,” “I’ve Got the World on a String” and dozens of his other songs. In a stipulation of dismissal filed Monday, Sam Arlen, through his father's trust and his licensing business, dropped with prejudice his case accusing Apple Inc. of engaging in “massive music piracy operations” to reproduce and distribute the late artist’s repertoire without the proper licensing. Arlen’s estate did not provide a reason for the dismissal in the brief, and attorneys for the...

