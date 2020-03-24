Papa John's, Workers Reach $3.4M Unpaid Training Deal

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Papa John's workers asked a California federal judge Monday to approve a $3.4 million unopposed settlement agreement that would end a suit alleging the workers were stiffed on wages because the pizza chain forced them to complete mandatory off-the-clock training on its corporate website. The proposed agreement calls for 30% of the gross settlement fund for attorney fees, $80,000 for costs and $185,000 to be paid by Papa John's for the cost to administer the settlement. The settlement would allow for payments of up to $166 for employees of corporate-owned stores who submit a claim and $50...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS