Pa. Panel Orders New Trial In Ameron Asbestos Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has ordered a new trial for a longtime millwright who alleged Ameron International Corp.'s pipes contained asbestos, saying Tuesday the judge's decision not to send the jury a key piece of evidence it asked to examine during deliberations was an abuse of discretion. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania said that Ameron would have to face a retrial against Colleen Schrader, the widow of Ernest Schrader, a longtime millwright who died of mesothelioma in 2017 after filing his suit. The Schraders blamed asbestos linked to Ameron and other companies. During deliberations in a 2018 trial, the jury asked...

