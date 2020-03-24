Fed. Circ. Won't Punish Bytemark For Appealing IP Loss

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said it wouldn't punish Bytemark Inc. for appealing a Texas federal judge's decision to invalidate claims of its mobile ticketing technology patents, despite arguments from Masabi Ltd. that the appeal was "frivolous." Masabi's March 11 motion requested just over $221,000 in fees for fighting the appeal and unspecified sanctions against Bytemark's counsel for acting "unreasonable." But the panel denied the request without further comment, just a day after Bytemark opposed it. "Courts have made clear that motions for attorney's fees under Rule 38 should be denied except in the most egregious cases," Bytemark said Monday. "Masabi's...

