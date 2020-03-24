Policyholders' Biometric Suit Coverage Buoyed By Ill. Ruling 

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois court's novel ruling that West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. must defend a tanning salon in a suit brought under the state's restrictive Biometric Information Privacy Act has given policyholders a path to secure coverage for BIPA claims under traditional liability insurance. A panel of the state appellate court affirmed Friday that West Bend must defend Krishna Schaumburg Tan Inc. in the proposed BIPA class action under a section of the salon's commercial general liability policy covering personal injury claims stemming from the publication of information that violates an individual's privacy rights. The suit in question alleges Krishna violated the statute by storing...

