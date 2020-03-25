Texas Court Tosses Enviro Suit Over Barge Facility

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court dismissed as premature a lawsuit by an environmental group arguing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is improperly considering whether to allow an industrial barge facility to stay put on the Lone Star State’s coast. District Judge Janis Graham Jack on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit from Friends of Lydia Ann Channel against the Corps and Lydia Ann Channel Moorings LLC, the company operating the facility that was built beyond the scope of its permit. In the order, Judge Jack dismissed without prejudice Friends of Lydia Ann Channel's lawsuit, as there’s not yet a final decision on the...

