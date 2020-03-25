Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Firm's Impersonation Suit Against Rival Gets Cut Down

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out part of a lawsuit brought by law firm Motta & Motta LLC against a rival firm it claims mimicked its website to confuse and steal its customers, saying it "utterly failed" to defend the rival's bid to dismiss some state law tort claims.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. on Monday preserved Motta & Motta's claims for copyright infringement and violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, but agreed with Lawyers 777 LLC — which does business as Dolci & Weiland — that its claims under the Electronic Communications Privacy and Stored Communications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!