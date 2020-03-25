And Now A Word From The Panel: Spotlight On MDL Venue

PANEL TRIVIA CORNER



February Trivia Question

Prior to 2019, when was the last year that the panel granted more new MDL petitions than it denied?



Answer to February Trivia Question

2014 (when the panel granted 48 new MDL petitions and denied 27 new MDL petitions).



March Trivia Question

When was the last time that the panel adjourned a regularly scheduled hearing session?

Like to venture a guess as to this month’s trivia question? Have tidbits of panel trivia that you would like to be featured in an upcoming column? Please do not hesitate to drop me a note at arothman@sidley.com.