Cotchett Pitre Gets $8.3M In Fees In Resistor Antitrust Fight

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP will walk away with $8.3 million for its role in securing a $33.4 million deal for indirect buyers who say that Panasonic Corp. and other electronics companies overcharged them for resistors. A California federal judge gave the settlement and accompanying attorney fee request his final blessing Tuesday, finding that both were "fair and reasonable" and that the firm asked for less than it could have. "Counsel for [indirect purchaser plaintiffs'] requested fee award represents less than 73% of their reasonable lodestar, a negative multiplier. This further supports the reasonableness of class counsel for [indirect purchaser plaintiffs']...

