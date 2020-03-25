Injured Oil Rig Worker Agreed To Job Risks, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A lower court rightfully wiped out a jury’s $776,000 verdict for an injured oil rig worker since the worker’s claims fall under a federal law designed to minimize liability for employers operating in a dangerous field, oil and gas company Fieldwood Energy LLC told the Fifth Circuit. The company wants the court to affirm a trial judge’s finding that worker Milorad Raicevic couldn’t collect on the verdict. Raicevic worked for a contractor at the time he slipped and injured himself on a Fieldwood Energy-owned platform in the Gulf of Mexico, but the trial court found Raicevic was a “borrowed employee” at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS