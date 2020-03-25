After 'Stairway,' Ed Sheeran Judge Largely Bans Gaye Track

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Citing a high-profile copyright ruling on “Stairway To Heaven,” a Manhattan federal judge says he will likely bar jurors from listening to Marvin Gaye's iconic recorded version of "Let's Get It On” as they decide whether Ed Sheeran infringed the song with his “Thinking Out Loud.” In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton ruled that the rights owned by Sheeran’s accusers — the heirs of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend — only cover a simple written version of the song, known as a “deposit copy.” The judge said the famous recorded version, used in countless films,...

