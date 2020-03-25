Chevron Urges Courts To Ignore 4th Circ.'s Climate Ruling

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. has said the Fourth Circuit wrongly concluded that Baltimore's lawsuit seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate change belongs in state court and its decision should be ignored by circuit courts weighing similar suits. The Fourth Circuit had rejected arguments from Chevron, BP PLC and others that Baltimore's case belonged in federal court on federal officer removal grounds because some of them had entered into fuel supply and strategic petroleum reserve agreements with the U.S. Navy and held federal offshore drilling leases. While Rhode Island and California municipalities have urged the First and Ninth Circuits,...

