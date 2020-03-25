Infowars Can't Use Free Speech Law To Toss Sandy Hook Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Alex Jones and his website Infowars can't use a Texas free speech law to escape a defamation suit related to statements a reporter and Jones made challenging the veracity of a 2017 interview given by the father of a Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting victim, a Texas appellate court ruled Wednesday. A three-judge Third Court of Appeals panel found that stipulations agreed to by Jones' attorneys during a 2018 Austin District Court hearing doomed his appeal from the start. In that hearing, in order to pursue his motion to dismiss, Jones' attorneys agreed to stipulate that all of the pleadings in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS