Game Maker Says Eckert Seamans Can't Represent Rival

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based game machine maker asked a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday to block its onetime law firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC from representing its rival, arguing the legal attacks the firm has leveled since jumping ship to counsel the rival are "a clear breach of its fiduciary duty." In a 24-page memorandum supporting a preliminary injunction, Pace-O-Matic Inc. argued that the Pittsburgh-based law firm has a conflict of interest in representing its rival, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc. — which does business as Parx Casino — and that Pace-O-Matic's business will be irreparably harmed if it continues. "Eckert's conflict affects the entire firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS