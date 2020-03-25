Gov't Wins Argument Time In 5th Circ. Licensing Rate Fight

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has five minutes to persuade the Fifth Circuit that HTC's grievances with jury instructions in a patent licensing case with Ericsson aren't backed by the law. The appeals court blessed the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's unopposed bid Tuesday, reserving a few minutes for the agencies to make their case at upcoming arguments tentatively scheduled for late April. While the government has not formally taken a side in the matter, its October amicus brief largely attacked HTC Corp.'s position that a Texas federal jury should have been given clearer instructions about how to evaluate...

