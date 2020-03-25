Ill. Justices Decline Review Of Chicago Streaming Tax

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a petition brought by seven Chicago residents seeking to kill the city's 9% amusement tax on streaming services, leaving in place an appellate court's decision that found the tax constitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield. Seven Chicago residents had petitioned in December to appeal a ruling that found the city's 9% amusement tax on streaming services was constitutional. (AP) The state Supreme Court denied the appeal petition from the residents without comment, in a closely watched case over the limits of local taxation of streaming services such as Hulu and Netflix. In a...

