White House Unveils Strategy For Securing 5G Equipment

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump rolled out a national security strategy for 5G mobile networks this week that promises the U.S. will work closely with allied nations and private companies to promote safer alternatives to equipment from China's Huawei and ZTE. Although the 11-page strategy doesn’t mention China or its biggest tech companies by name, it says the U.S. government will generally collaborate with international partners and individual companies to steer “the development, deployment, and management of secure and reliable 5G communications infrastructure.” The strategy comes as the Trump administration is eyeing technology known as “open radio access networks” as a way to...

