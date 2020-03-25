Calif. Court Won't Reinstate Slashed $4.3M Med Mal Award

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a trial court’s decision to reduce a $4.25 million pain-and-suffering award in a medical malpractice case to $250,000 pursuant to a state statute, rejecting an argument from the mother of a deceased girl that she was entitled to an exception to the damages cap. In a 2-1 published decision, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Tuesday upheld a Los Angeles County judge’s post-trial decision to reduce the noneconomic damages award in a suit accusing several doctors and two physician assistants of failing to timely diagnose malignant melanoma in Marisol Lopez’s...

