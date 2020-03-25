Tourist Tells 2nd Circ. Starwood Suit Not Ruled By Mexico Law

Law360, New York (March 25, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit mulled Wednesday if a federal judge erred in applying Mexico law to sink a personal injury suit brought by a Massachusetts man who sued Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. — but not any Mexican entity — after he was injured by a wave at a Cabo St. Lucas beach resort. Circuit Judges Dennis Jacobs, Rosemary S. Pooler and Susan L. Carney examined Connecticut U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill's grant of summary judgment in favor of Starwood against Peter Alpert and his wife, Rebeccah Drill, during telephonic oral arguments made necessary by the coronavirus outbreak. The frequent...

