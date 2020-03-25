Judge Won't Acquit Bumble Bee Ex-CEO On Price-Fixing

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused former Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski’s bid for acquittal after he was found guilty of fixing prices for canned tuna with rivals StarKist and Chicken of the Sea. Lischewski was convicted in December on a single felony charge of price-fixing under the Sherman Antitrust Act. At trial, Chicken of the Sea’s former CEO, Shue Wing Chan, testified that he and Lischewski had a mutual agreement not to price aggressively. That agreement was the focus of Lischewski’s acquittal motions, but neither those arguments nor any having to do with the sufficiency of the rest of the...

