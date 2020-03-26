Mass. Domino's Drivers Can Sue For Gas Money, Judge Says

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Domino’s pizza franchisee will have to face a proposed class action filed by former drivers who claim the stores violated federal and state wage laws by not properly compensating them for gas and other vehicle expenses. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs on Wednesday denied a motion by J & J & J Pizza Inc., which operates Domino's restaurants in southeastern Massachusetts, to have the suit dismissed. The judge found that former driver Michael Orth had done enough to show the pizza shops may have run afoul of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Massachusetts Minimum Fair Wage Act....

