Army Correct To Reject Bids From 2 Cos. With Same CEO

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has backed the Army's decision to use a large company for a blood donor testing contract, ruling the two small businesses that entered bids couldn't have fairly competed with each other since they share a CEO. The GAO ruled Wednesday that since veteran-owned MCI Diagnostics and NEO Services LLC were the only two small businesses to apply for the contract and both companies have the same CEO, the two would essentially be competing against themselves, and the government would not have been able to get the best offer for the contract. "The contracting officer concluded that...

