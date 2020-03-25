Entire TCPA Autodialer Ban Should Be Axed, High Court Told

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Political groups challenging the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's blanket ban on autodialed calls to cellphones are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the entire litigation-fueling provision, arguing that merely severing an exemption for government-backed debt calls would not cure First Amendment issues. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the American Association of Political Consultants and three other groups that regularly engage in political activities encouraged the justices to uphold the portion of a Fourth Circuit ruling from last April that deemed unconstitutional an exemption to the TCPA that allows government-backed debt collectors to skirt the statute's blanket...

