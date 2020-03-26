Minn. Tribe Sued For Wrongful Death After Fisherman Drowns

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The wife of a crew member who drowned while working on a vessel owned by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians' fishery has filed a wrongful death suit in Minnesota federal court, claiming the capsized boat wasn't safe for fishing on an icy lake. Crystal Beaulieu-Donnell, acting as trustee for her deceased husband, Deland Joseph Beaulieu, lodged her claims Wednesday under the federal Jones Act and general maritime law. She alleged that the tribe, Red Lake Nation Fisheries Inc. and vessel operator Dominick Lee Johnson failed to honor their obligation to provide protective equipment to fishermen such as protective clothing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS