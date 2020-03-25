NCAA Must Face Suit Over College Linebacker’s Suicide

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Wednesday to toss a suit from the estate of a former linebacker for Pittsburg State University in Kansas against the NCAA over the player's 2014 suicide, finding that enough facts have been pled to allege the NCAA knew about the dangers of degenerative brain disease. The estate of Zachary Langston contends that the NCAA and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association failed to warn Pitt State football players about the long-term effects of repeated concussions despite knowing of the dangers, but the collegiate organizations say the suit is time-barred under the Kansas statute of limitations. The NCAA...

