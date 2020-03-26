Egg Buyers Push 3rd Circ. On Strict Antitrust Standard

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Egg buyers urged the Third Circuit during oral arguments Wednesday to upend a jury verdict finding a major producer of eggs did not carry out an illegal conspiracy to reduce supply, arguing that the jurors should not have been permitted to consider justifications for the scheme. A class of direct purchasers is asking the Third Circuit to reverse a judgment entered against it following a June 2018 verdict from a Pennsylvania jury finding that while Rose Acre Farms participated in the alleged activity, the conduct was reasonable under the antitrust laws. Responding to a question from the panel about what should be...

