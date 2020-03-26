NY Pair Can't Cite Silver Ruling To Shake Bribery Case

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- An ex-banker and a businessman from Long Island failed to show how a corruption case against former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver should invalidate prosecutors’ claims that their business dealings violated federal bribery laws, a federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon denied a motion to dismiss filed by Melrose Credit Union CEO Alan Kaufman and joined by his associate Tony Georgiton in an action accusing the two of improper conduct. In her order, Judge McMahon told the pair they had improperly invoked Silver's federal appeal in their attempt to dodge the criminal charges they face....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS