NY Pair Can't Cite Silver Ruling To Shake Bribery Case

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- An ex-banker and a businessman from Long Island failed to show how a corruption case against former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver should invalidate prosecutors’ claims that their business dealings violated federal bribery laws, a federal judge said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon denied a motion to dismiss filed by Melrose Credit Union CEO Alan Kaufman and joined by his associate Tony Georgiton in an action accusing the two of improper conduct.

In her order, Judge McMahon told the pair they had improperly invoked Silver's federal appeal in their attempt to dodge the criminal charges they face....

