Loughlin, 'Varsity Blues' Parents Want 'Sham' Case Tossed

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Lori Loughlin and other parents caught up in the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal urged a Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday to throw out the "sham" case against them, saying prosecutors had hidden information that could prove their innocence. A dozen parents, including Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, told the court that the government had recently handed over notes taken by the bribery scheme's alleged mastermind, William "Rick" Singer. Those notes, the parents said, show federal agents pressured Singer to say that he told the parents that their payments to him were bribes in exchange for help getting their...

