Feds Agree To $5M Baby Brain Damage Settlement

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a medical malpractice lawsuit brought on behalf of a six-year-old girl who suffered catastrophic brain damage as a baby while being treated at a government-funded hospital in upstate New York. The girl’s mother, Dorothy Woods, asked a federal court Wednesday to approve the deal along with nearly 25% in attorney fees for the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm LLP, citing the "remarkable and extraordinary" size of the settlement and another prominent firm's decision to pass on the complex case. "Without our firm's dedication, commitment, knowledge, experience, expertise, and willingness to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS