Major Burger King Franchisee Accused Of Shorting Workers

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The nation’s second-largest Burger King franchisee and its Illinois subsidiary broke state and federal labor laws by shaving time off of hourly restaurant workers’ time cards, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in Chicago federal court. Tri City Foods Inc. and Tri City Foods of Illinois LLC have an illegal practice of shorting their restaurant employees on hours worked, which deprives the workers of their “hard-earned wages including overtime,” according to the complaint filed by former employee Diana Sciortino. On behalf of the proposed class, Sciortino claims Tri City Foods’ alleged practice of shaving time off workers’ time cards...

