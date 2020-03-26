Texas Appeals Court Limits Discovery In Hyundai Injury Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A trial judge let plaintiffs in a wrongful death suit against Hyundai access far too much information on Hyundai and Kia car safety systems, a Texas appeals court held, directing the judge to set reasonable limits. The Twelfth Court of Appeals held a Rusk County District Court judge allowed overly broad discovery by the family of a car crash victim when it required Hyundai to provide documents related to passenger vehicles made by it and subsidiary Kia for a 10-year period worldwide. “Because parties are not entitled to unlimited discovery, the trial court must impose reasonable discovery limits,” the panel said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS