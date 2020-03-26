Emerson Electric Slams BladeRoom's $24M Atty Fee Bid

Law360 (March 26, 2020, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Emerson Electric told a California federal judge Thursday that BladeRoom doesn't deserve $24.5 million in attorney fees and costs, arguing that the data center manufacturer has gotten more than enough from a $77.4 million verdict in their favor over Emerson's use of stolen trade secrets to win a lucrative Facebook contract. Emerson Electric Co. told U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila via telephonic hearing Thursday that BladeRoom Group Ltd. overbilled for its work and shouldn't be granted its bid for $21 million in attorney fees and $3.5 million in costs. BladeRoom also overredacted its billing statements, which made it impossible for...

