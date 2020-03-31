Nelson Mullins Gets Experienced Litigator In Boca Raton

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Broad & Cassel has snagged a commercial litigation expert as partner in its Boca Raton, Florida, office, according to a press release from the firm. Terrance W. "T.W." Anderson Jr. joins Nelson Mullins from GrayRobinson PA, where he was a shareholder. Anderson is the Boca Raton office's first litigation attorney since its inception in 1976 as Broad & Cassel. The offices' other 26 attorneys are transactional lawyers, focused on areas of the law including commercial real estate and estate planning. "I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited about the opportunity and getting to know my colleagues and...

