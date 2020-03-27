Monsanto Must Face San Diego Port's PCB Nuisance Claim

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has cleared the San Diego Unified Port District to proceed with claims that Monsanto Co. must fund the cleanup of San Diego Bay after allegedly manufacturing for decades the polychlorinated biphenyls that now contaminate it. In a series of orders Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes allowed the port district to proceed with its public nuisance claim and will be allowed to argue that the company should be forced to set up an abatement fund. But Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer AG, did rid itself of the city's allegations that Monsanto is responsible for PCBs...

