7th Circ. Orders Redo Of $280M TCPA Penalty Against Dish

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has largely affirmed an Illinois federal court's judgment finding Dish Network liable for using retailers to make 66 million unlawful telemarketing calls to consumers but found that the presiding judge erroneously calculated a $280 million penalty against the satellite provider and set up the possibility of a much higher fine. A three-judge panel on Thursday vacated and remanded U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough's June 2017 judgment requiring Dish to pay the amount in civil penalties and statutory damages to the federal government and North Carolina, California, Ohio and Illinois for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, accompanying Federal...

