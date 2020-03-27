Atlanta Hawks Can't Sidestep Retaliation Claim In Bias Case

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Atlanta Hawks basketball organization must face a claim that it fired a white woman in retaliation for her complaints about sexist and racist remarks allegedly made by black co-workers, a Georgia federal judge ruled. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen adopted a magistrate judge’s recommendation to dismiss plaintiff Margo Kline’s claims for race and sex discrimination while allowing her retaliation claim to move forward. Neither party had objected to the dismissal of the discrimination claims, but the Hawks fought the retaliation ruling. Judge Cohen said that, under the forgiving standard used to evaluate allegations at the summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS