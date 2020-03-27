Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atlanta Hawks Can't Sidestep Retaliation Claim In Bias Case

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Atlanta Hawks basketball organization must face a claim that it fired a white woman in retaliation for her complaints about sexist and racist remarks allegedly made by black co-workers, a Georgia federal judge ruled.

In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen adopted a magistrate judge’s recommendation to dismiss plaintiff Margo Kline’s claims for race and sex discrimination while allowing her retaliation claim to move forward. Neither party had objected to the dismissal of the discrimination claims, but the Hawks fought the retaliation ruling.

Judge Cohen said that, under the forgiving standard used to evaluate allegations at the summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!