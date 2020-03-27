Cisco Objects As $63M Capacitor Deals Exclude Foreign Buys

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Tech conglomerate Cisco Systems Inc. said Thursday it will challenge the latest round of settlements that capacitor makers have struck to exit buyers' sweeping price-fixing litigation playing out in San Francisco federal court, as the deals bar purchasers from recouping damages over capacitors bought abroad. In the fourth round of settlements in the direct capacitor buyers' long-running case, Florida-based manufacturer Kemet Corp. agreed to pay $62 million and Japanese electronics maker Shizuki Electric Co. Inc. will shell out $1 million to resolve allegations that they participated in a yearslong global price-fixing conspiracy that inflated the price of the tech part....

