Big Chunk Of Goldman Sex Bias Class Booted To Arbitration

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- More than 1,000 female Goldman Sachs associates and executives must arbitrate their gender bias claims against the bank, a New York federal magistrate judge has ruled, saying the bank didn't "hide the ball" by seeking arbitration after the class was certified. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger on Thursday granted Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s bid to compel arbitration, kicking about 35% percent of the 3,300-member class out of the case right away. Another large group of members will be compelled to arbitrate if they choose not to opt out of their arbitration pacts, which would mean forfeiting individual equity awards anywhere from...

