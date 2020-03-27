No Fees For Core Wireless In $4.2M Patent Win Against LG

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Core Wireless was unable Thursday to convince an Eastern District of Texas judge to award it attorney and witness fees after it won $4.2 million from LG over infringement claims linked to two cellphone component patents. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap refused Core Wireless Licensing SARL's bid for both attorney fees and expert witness fees after it won a damages-only retrial against LG Electronics Inc., saying they weren't warranted because the case wasn't exceptional. "Despite the jury's finding of willfulness, LG's litigating position was not so meritless as to stand out from the norm," he said. The two patents, relating to...

