RT Loses Challenge To Ofcom Fines Over Impartiality

Law360, London (March 27, 2020, 6:26 PM GMT) -- A London court on Friday refused to overturn Ofcom’s £200,000 ($246,700) fine against RT for breaching media impartiality rules, concluding that the regulator reacted fairly and proportionately to the Russian broadcaster's coverage of several controversial events. Judge James Dingemans of the High Court dismissed RT’s claim for judicial review over the Office of Communication’s decision that seven of its television programs related to events in Ukraine, the war in Syria and the Salisbury poisoning breached the British broadcasting code. The judge said that none of the grounds that RT had relied on in its challenge — including that the sanction infringed its...

