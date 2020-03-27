Intercept Beats Investor Suit Over Liver Disease Drug Deaths

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday exited a proposed securities class action accusing it of covering up reports of fatalities and injuries caused by a liver disease drug, after a New York federal judge found the shareholders failed to prove the existence of those reports was "material." Investors alleged Intercept and its top brass made public statements about the safety and patient tolerance of its drug Ocaliva, which was developed to treat a rare liver disease known as primary biliary cholangitis, without disclosing the more than two dozen known fatalities or injuries due to its use or misdosage. On Thursday, U.S. District...

