National Crisis Bolsters Trump Immunity Claim, Justices Told

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump reiterated to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday he has immunity from the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena of his financial records, arguing that was especially true in times of national crisis. President Donald Trump's attorneys argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that during times of crisis, the nation requires the president's undivided attention. (AP) Without mentioning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trump told the justices in a reply brief they should consider the “diversion of mental focus” from having to comply with the subpoena, citing the president's “immense and unique responsibilities.” “That is especially true in times of national crisis,” Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS